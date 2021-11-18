Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21,940 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $62.94 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.