Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,020 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

