Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 497.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 503.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,500.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.