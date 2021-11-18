Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,262 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,213,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

