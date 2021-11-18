Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 29,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 51,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMIH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.