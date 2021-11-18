Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells $5,091,383.04 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker sold 162,768 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $5,091,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jude Bricker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00.

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 367,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,585. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $24,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

