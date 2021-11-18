Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sells $7,586,119.44 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 242,523 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $7,586,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sca Horus Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00.

SNCY traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 367,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,585. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

