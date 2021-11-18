Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Up 71.3% in October

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

