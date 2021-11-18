Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NOVA opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after buying an additional 155,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after buying an additional 82,402 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $108,703,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

