Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.20

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and traded as high as $28.27. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 3,397 shares traded.

SNPTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

