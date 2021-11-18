Super Zero Protocol Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $36.96 million and $2.32 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,324,368 coins and its circulating supply is 334,143,772 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

