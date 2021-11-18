Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.81.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$13.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

