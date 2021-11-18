SuperLauncher Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,027.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $125,027.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,341 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

