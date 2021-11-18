Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.64% of Surmodics worth $27,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Surmodics by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 184,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $689.16 million, a PE ratio of 165.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $748,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.