Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

