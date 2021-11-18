SVB Leerink Lowers Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Market Perform

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

AVIR stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

