Swop Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Swop has a market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $90,526.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swop has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $10.04 or 0.00017391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.10 or 1.00066448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.80 or 0.06943140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,776,799 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,754 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.