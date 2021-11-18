SWYFT Hits Market Capitalization of $7,703.89 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. SWYFT has a total market cap of $7,703.89 and approximately $5,226.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

