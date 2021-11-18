Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Kermit Nolan Sells 3,404 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Kermit Nolan sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $895,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Synaptics stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.58. 15,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,884. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $268.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
