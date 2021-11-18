SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0255 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $2,543.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.00325207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005855 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.