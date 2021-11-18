Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

SYF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. 112,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,237. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

