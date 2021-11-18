Sysco Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Sysco has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

