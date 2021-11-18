Sysco Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.
Sysco has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.