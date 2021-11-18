Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Trading Up 1.9%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 26,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSMXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

