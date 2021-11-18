T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $115.42. 45,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.