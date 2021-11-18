Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.31. 6,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 93,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNGX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

