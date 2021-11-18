Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

NYSE TPR opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

