Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14,838.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,272 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 13.7% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $255.30 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

