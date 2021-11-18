Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $329.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $317.00 to $329.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $253.80 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $164.55 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

