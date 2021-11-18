Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.01% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Michael F raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 60,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

