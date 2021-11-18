Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $34.94

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.94, but opened at $33.77. Tata Motors shares last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 9,506 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 99.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after buying an additional 2,950,264 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $62,985,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

