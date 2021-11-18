TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the October 14th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PETZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. TDH has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Get TDH alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETZ. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDH in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TDH by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.