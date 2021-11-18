TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.44

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 209446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.
The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $16,710,030 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.