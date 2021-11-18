TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.44

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 209446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $16,710,030 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

