TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TEGNA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after buying an additional 230,916 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,372,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,143. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.