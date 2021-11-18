Telcoin (TEL) Trading Down 9% This Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $28.87 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00217293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00085729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006249 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

