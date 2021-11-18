Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) vs. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Critical Review

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Phoenix New Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $351.23 million 0.92 -$36.21 million N/A N/A Phoenix New Media $185.26 million 0.46 $58.29 million $0.59 2.00

Phoenix New Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Volatility & Risk

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Television Broadcasts and Phoenix New Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A Phoenix New Media 25.91% 17.78% 10.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats Television Broadcasts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and digital marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

