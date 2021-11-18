Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 60,468 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $18.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

