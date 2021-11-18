Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Tennant worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $585,201 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

