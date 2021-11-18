Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 54,960 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,867 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

