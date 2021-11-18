Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,403 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

MSFT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.60. The company had a trading volume of 185,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,891,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

