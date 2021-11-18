Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 5,768 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $337.69. 156,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,798,314. The company has a market capitalization of $939.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,125,013 shares of company stock worth $744,236,055 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

