Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 6,416 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

