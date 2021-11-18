Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $27.88 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 10.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock remained flat at $$167.64 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

