Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $9.32 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.37. 297,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,041,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

