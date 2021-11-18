Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $211.40 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.