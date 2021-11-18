Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $401.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average of $332.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $399.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

