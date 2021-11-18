Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $41.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

