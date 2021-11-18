Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,701 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Teradyne worth $60,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $151.61 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

