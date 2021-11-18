Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Achieves Market Cap of $181.89 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $181.89 million and approximately $47.41 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

