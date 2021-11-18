Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $73.78 billion and $94.44 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,934.26 or 1.00174015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.92 or 0.06960320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,357,051,672 coins and its circulating supply is 73,761,443,730 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

