Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $186.86. 10,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

